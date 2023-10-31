JSO searching for car involved in ‘suspicious incident’

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported suspicious incident regarding a fight between a man and woman near the intersection of West 5th Street and Palm Avenue.

Witnesses told the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office they saw a red car stopped at the intersection with both doors open and a white woman with short blonde hair, blue jeans and a white blouse, running along the road. Witnesses also reported a black man, approximately 6′ foot in height and weighing approximately 180-200 lbs with cropped hair, running after her. They say the man then escorted the woman back to the car after an altercation and drove toward 12th Street.

JSO says due to the circumstances involved, we are attempting to gather further information related to this report and are attempting to identify and locate the potential victim involved to ascertain her safety.

Anyone having any information about this incident or pictured vehicle is asked to immediately call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.