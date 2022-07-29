JSO searching for man who exposed himself at Walmart

WARNING: This article contains descriptions not appropriate for all ages.

Right now, police are looking for a man accused of exposing himself at a local Walmart.

Action News Jax spoke with the victim, who says it happened right in front of her.

Courtney Ewing says she was inside of the Walmart buying diapers for her kids. She says when she turned around, she saw the suspect doing the unthinkable.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records, this is the second time in two months an incident like this has happened at this Walmart.

“As soon as I saw that, my initial reaction, I yelled, ‘What the hell are you doing?,” says Ewing.

Ewing is still shocked after a similar incident took place at this Atlantic Boulevard Walmart just days ago.

“He had his shorts down with everything out, masturbating right behind me,” says Ewing.

According to reports from JSO, on Tuesday they were notified that a man was exposing himself in the children’s clothing section.

After the victim shouted at the suspect, he took off running out of the store.

The victim spotted the suspect walking in front of BJ’s on Atlantic Boulevard.

He then took off again, this time running into a wooded area, something that Ewing says is frustrating.

“It’s sickening, I’m mad, I’m annoyed I’m just all the things. With how everything went down that nothing can be done by this,” says Ewing.

A similar incident happened just last month before at the same Walmart.

According to that incident report, the suspect was seen pulling out his genitals and walking towards the victim.

Several people at the Walmart said these incidents are hard to digest.

“It’s actually pretty creepy, because I don’t want someone coming up to me and showing me their business,” said Kathy Jones.

We reached out to Walmart for further comment on these incidents.

“We work to keep our stores safe for associates and customers and are deeply disturbed by these incidents. We’ll continue supporting Jacksonville Sheriff’s investigators as they work to arrest the person responsible,” a Walmart representative said.

