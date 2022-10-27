JSO searching for suspect involved in fraud purchases totaling almost $10,000

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating several cases involving fraudulent purchases totaling almost $10,000.

The suspect pictured (supplied by JSO) somehow obtained the victim’s business credit account and purchased items at several local Home Depot stores.

It is unknown at this time how the victim may have acquired the information to make the purchases. It is believed that the suspect has also committed these crimes in neighboring jurisdictions.

Anyone with any information about the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.