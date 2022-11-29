JSO seeking armed burglary suspects who stole gun, cash

ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
·1 min read

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Nov. 5, officers responded to 1900 Raley Drive West after reports that a home was robbed.

The suspects pictured entered the victim’s home and stole a firearm and cash.

JSO is asking if anyone knows the identity of the suspects or has information about the robbery to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. You can also email information to JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

