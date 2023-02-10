JSO seeks the public’s assistance in locating man with an active arrest warrant

Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the look out for a suspect involved in aggravated assault and domestic battery.

The suspect with an active arrest warrant is 30-year-old Gerald Levar Morton.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts, or information which could lead to him, is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

