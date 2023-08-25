JSO: Shooting investigation underway in San Souci area

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting killed a person and injured another on University Boulevard West.

According to JSO, at around 2:15 a.m. Friday, officers responded to Oasis Club Apartments and located two people suffering from gunshot wounds in the sidewalk area of the parking lot. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where one man died. The other man who was shot is in non-life-threatening condition.

JSO’s Homicide Unit is at the scene conducting its investigation. The deceased victim hasn’t been identified yet, and there is no suspect description at this time. There is no indication that a fight occurred at this time.

