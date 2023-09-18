JSO: Springfield murder investigation leads to arrest over the weekend

On Sat., Sept. 16, police responded to a reported shooting in the area of 400 W. 8th St.

Action News Jax first broke this story when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released information that they found a man on the ground in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday, Sept. 18, JSO said that detectives from the homicide unit conducted multiple interviews, working through the case.

As a result of their work, Jaylin H. Session, 19, was located, interviewed, and arrested for murder and carrying a concealed firearm.

Records indicate that the arrest by JSO occurred on the same day (Sept. 16) that the murder took place.

