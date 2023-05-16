JSO: Suspect in custody after argument leads to shooting in Lackawanna neighborhood

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody after a man was shot overnight Monday.

According to detectives, officers were dispatched to Dignan Street at around 7:40 p.m. and located a man in his 20s with a gunshot to his torso area. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that the shooting escalated from some sort of disagreement prior.

Violent crime and crime scene detectives responded and are conducting their investigations. The suspect is in custody, and no one is outstanding.

