JSO: Suspect in custody after man shot multiple times on Jacksonville’s Westside

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot multiple times on 103rd Street.

According to detectives, officers responded at approximately 1 a.m. and located a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

Officers took a suspect into custody at the scene and don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects. Violent crime and crime scene detectives are continuing to conduct their respective investigations.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

