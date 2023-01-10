JSO: Suspect Identity Sought in Fraud Investigation

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying the pictured suspect who is wanted for fraud and theft.

The suspect posed as a package deliverer during the holiday season and would enter the package holding areas of local apartment complexes and steal packages.

Efforts to identify the suspect have been unsuccessful. If you know who he is, or have information that could assist in this investigation, please contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

