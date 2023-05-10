JSO: Suspect robs cell phone from man on Beach Blvd.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a man had their phone robbed while on Beach Blvd. Wednesday afternoon.

According to JSO, at around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to the scene of 8800 Beach Blvd. due to a reported robbery of an individual.

When arriving, officers found a man in his early 60s, who had been robbed of his cell phone by a male suspect in his early 30s.

The victim reported that he followed the suspect and had citizens call the police for help.

Officers were able to apprehend the suspect due to help from the community and located the victim’s phone.

No one was reportedly injured during this incident.

Detectives are conducting interviews and collecting information about the robbery for evidence in the case.

If you were a witness or have information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

