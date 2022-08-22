JSO: Suspect sought in burglary of a local business

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business burglary and is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

STORY: All lanes back open after morning crash closes I-95 South in Nassau County

On Sunday, Aug. 7, officers responded to 6000 Blanding Blvd. in reference to a reported burglary. During this reported crime, the suspect forced entry to a business and stole various items.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories