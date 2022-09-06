JSO: Suspicious death in Moncrief

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of what they have called, “a suspicious death” at a residence in the 600 block of West 25 Street.

JSO stated that the front gate and front door of the victim’s residence were, “not in their normal conditions.”

The victim, which remains unidentified at this time, was found on the side of a home and is said to have sustained multiple blunt-force-trauma wounds as well. These events lead JSO investigators to suspect foul play.

The JSO homicide unit has been notified, along with the state attorney’s office. They are canvasing the area for witnesses and have found cameras nearby that they are working to gain access to.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when more information becomes available.

