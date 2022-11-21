JSO: Teen found shot by unknown assailant in Carver Manor area

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teenager was found shot Sunday night on New Kings Road.

According to detectives, at approximately 11 p.m., officers responded to the location and located a teenage boy with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the suspect is still at large. Detectives are also still trying to locate the scene where the shooting took place because the teen was located away from the scene.

Violent crimes and crime scene detectives responded to the scene and are conducting their investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

