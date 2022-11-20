JSO: Teenager shot on Hollycrest Drive

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday night, officers were dispatched to 5100 Hollycrest Drive in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male in his teens with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. The male was transported to a local hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect is unknown and currently outstanding. At this time it is unknown what occurred prior to the shooting. Reports state that officers are currently investigating the circumstances leading up to this incident.

Violent Crimes Detectives and Crime Scene Detectives have responded to the scene and are currently conducting their investigation. JSO is asking anyone who may have any other information about this incident to please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.









