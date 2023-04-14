JSO: Teenager shot in thigh during argument in Highlands neighborhood

The Jacksonville Sheirff’s Office reported a teenager shot in the thigh during an argument in a Highlands neighborhood at 1100 De Paul Dr.

JSO reported that around 5:00 p.m., Officers responded to the scene due to reported shots fired. When arriving they located a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound.

JSO stated that two male teenagers got into an argument, which led to one being shot in the thigh.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is currently outstanding, described as being in his late teens or early twenties wearing a red t-shirt and black pants.

It is reported that both parties knew each other before the incident. It was not stated what their relationship was.

If you have any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

