JSO: Toddler, 2, drowns in backyard pool at Westside Jacksonville home

A 2-year-old child is dead following a reported drowning Friday on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say they were called to a home in the 5200 block of Quan Drive around 12 p.m. in response to a drowning. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department also responded.

Life-saving measures were performed, but the child was later pronounced dead, JSO says.

Ocean drowning: Neptune Beach drowning victim who helped family out of rip current was Ukrainian refugee

Lifeguards won't catch everything: What drowning looks like and how to spot swimmers in trouble

What to know: How to keep your children safe while swimming this summer

Police are investigating the incident and the events that led up to the drowning. Right now they know there was a parent and a few other children home when the incident occurred.

There is no foul play expected at this time, police say.

This story was first published by First Coast News.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Child, 2, drowns in pool at Jacksonville home, Jacksonville police say