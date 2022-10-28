JSO: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Arlington neighborhood

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man died and a woman was injured in a shooting on Bert Road.

At approximately 6:02 a.m., officers responded to the location and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene, but the woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit believe that a third party is responsible for the shooting, but there is no suspect information at this time. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the deceased victim.

JSO believes that the shooting happened outside Les Chateaux Apartments in the parking lot. It is unknown, however, whether the victims lived there.

A red truck was towed from the scene due to it being “part of the investigation.”

Police are also checking surveillance cameras and are interviewing a number of witnesses, many of which called 911.

Traffic is being diverted eastbound and westbound on Blackard Road and Lillian Road at this time, but regular traffic patterns are expected to resume around 11:45 a.m.

JSO is urging the public to be cautious since there is a suspect at large.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

