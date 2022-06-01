JSO: Two men detained in armed robbery investigation on Gate Parkway

On Wednesday, officers swarmed an area of Gate Parkway on Jacksonville’s Southside for a reported bank robbery.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says around 8:30 a.m., two men walked into TD Bank armed with a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the teller. The teller complied and the suspects took off in a car.

Police say within 10 minutes, officers spotted a car matching the suspect vehicle with two men inside and took them down near a CVS on the corner of Atlantic and Southside Boulevard.

JSO still can’t confirm whether the two men detained are the suspects but said they do match the descriptions.

Police say four bank employees and one customer were inside at the time of the robbery, but no one was hurt.

