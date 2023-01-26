JSO: Two men shot in strip mall in Regency area

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two men were shot in a strip mall in Regency on Thursday.

According to detectives, at around 1:05 a.m., officers responded to the area due reports of gunfire, but they were unable to locate the scene, victims or witnesses. However, a short time later, officers were alerted that two men in their early 20s arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to their left side and hip.

Neither wounds were life threatening, and the victims were treated and released.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit and the Crime Scene Unit are conducting their investigations. At this time, there is no suspect information and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

