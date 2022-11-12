JSO: Two shot in drive-by shooting near Chimney Lakes apartment complex

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported two men shot in a drive-by shooting located near a Chimney Lakes apartment complex on Argyle and Cecil Commerce.

JSO reports that just before 1:00 p.m. Patrol officers responded to a local hospital for a shooting incident. When arriving they found two men in their late twenties with non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

According to the victims, they were traveling westbound on Argyle Forest Blvd near Cecil Commerce Center when an unknown make, model, or colored vehicle pulled beside them and shot them multiple times before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The victims then went to a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO reports that no suspect information is available at this time.

If anyone has any information, please contact JSO through the non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or if you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

