JSO and U.S. Marshals make arrest in Bowden Road double murder

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in the case of a double murder.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax first reported the double homicide on June 21.

On Monday, June 20, 2022, at around 9:30 p.m., officers with JSO responded to the intersection of Bowden Road and Spring Park Road.

On arriving, officers and first responders with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department found a man and a woman who died from gunshot wounds.

Read: Clay County deputies trying to identify individual linked to attempted bank robbery

Following a detailed investigation by JSO’s homicide and crime scene units, detectives were able to identify a person of interest. This ultimately led to a warrant being issued for the suspect.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force, JSO’s homicide unit located and arrested Raishion Gist for two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of the victims.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories