JSO: Units called to a shooting on Norfolk Blvd

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated that at approximately 5:50 p.m Tuesday, officers responded to an incident of gunfire in the 9300 block of Norfolk Blvd.

Upon arrival, nearby officers heard gunfire. More officers saw a vehicle leaving the scene at high speed and conducted a traffic stop.

Inside the vehicle, officers located a man with a single gunshot graze to his back. The victim was evaluated by Jacksonville Fire Rescue personnel and he was not transported to the hospital.

Violent crimes unit detectives and crime scene detectives responded to conduct further investigation, which is ongoing. At this time there is no suspect information and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are not known.

Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the non-emergency number or Crime Stoppers:

The JSO non-emergency number: (904) 630-0500. b. The JSO crime tips email address: jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or The Crime Stoppers hotline: 1-866-845-TIPS

