JSO unveiling program to expedite investigative process with private security cameras

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is unveiling its “Connect Duval” program, which would allow homeowners to register their security cameras to help solve crimes.

According to JSO, Connect Duval will allow homeowners to opt into allowing officers and detectives to automatically view security footage. The goal is to help the sheriff’s office have access to more security footage to better solve crimes.

Right now, investigators have to go door-to-door looking for surveillance footage, and that takes time. Connect Duval is supposed to speed up the evidence-collecting process.

JSO noted that if Duval County residents register, police will only be able to know that surveillance footage is at the location. If a crime were to happen in a residential area, homeowners who opted into the program would receive an email from the sheriff’s office asking permission to review the footage with “other pertinent information.”

JSO stressed that the program doesn’t give it free access to private security cameras but solely helps expedite the investigative process or potential search for a suspect or person of interest.

For more information on the system, visit ConnectDuval.org.

