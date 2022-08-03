JSO: Victim in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Springfield area

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a victim was shot multiple times at the intersection of 19th Street and Main Street.

Detectives said that at approximately 5 a.m., the victim was taken to a hospital by a witness. The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.

Violent Crimes detectives responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation. However, they believe it is an isolated incident.

The suspect is still unknown and outstanding.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

