JSO: Victim shot while driving near Main Street

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that this morning at approximately 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of Linda Drive in reference to someone shot.

Upon arrival officers located a male victim in his early 20′s suffering from a gunshot wound to his right shoulder.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded and transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Unit Detectives have responded to the scene and are currently conducting the investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

JSO states that while no suspect information is available at this time, they believe the victim was shot was driving his vehicle near Main St and W 48TH St.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

JSO is asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904 630-0500,

email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org

or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.





Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.