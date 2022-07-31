JSO: Victim in surgery for gunshot wound

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports that officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Labelle St. to investigate reports of multiple gunshots being heard.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Upon arrival they located several shell casings but no victim. Around the same time reports state that a victim called 911 saying that he had been shot. The victim was located in the 4300 block of Blanding Blvd.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim was transported to a local hospital by JFRD with non-life threatening injuries and is currently undergoing surgery for an apparent gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The Violent Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation and at this point they do not have a motive or suspect information and believe this to be an isolated incident.

JSO urges anyone who heard or saw something to reach out by calling JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500

Or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.