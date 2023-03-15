JSO: Video released of Officer involved incident

Yesterday afternoon, Sheriff Waters was notified by concerned citizens of an incident involving the use of force by Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers that had occurred the evening prior.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Since that notification, the Sheriff, senior staff members, and members of the Professional Oversight Unit have reviewed the available reports and body worn camera footage associated with this incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Based on this thorough examination, this administration has concluded that the officers involved did not violate Florida law or Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office policy by their actions.

. This agency understands and is sensitive to the community’s concern regarding police use of force. Cognizant of that and in keeping with this administration’s commitment to openness and transparency, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has today publicly released the relevant body worn camera footage pertaining to this incident.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

JSO posted body-camera videos on its YouTube page. You can watch them below. Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

The footage from the officers involved has been made available at the following links:

Officer/Video #1 - https://youtu.be/tBOLoPk9Oq8

Officer/Video #2 - https://youtu.be/nQvtpYMoNwQ

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.