JSO: Violent crimes unite on scene investigating multiple late night shootings

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Saturday, just after midnight, patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of W 45th St in reference to a person shot.

Officers were unable to locate a victim when they arrived to the scene; but were soon notified of a walk- in victim to a local hospital.

The victim is a male in early 20s who sustained several gunshots to his arm and shoulder area. His injuries were reported to be non-life threatening.

JSO officers were able to locate a crime scene and have several witnesses and a suspect detained for questioning.

The second shooting happened last night at 11 p.m., police were notified of a shooting at the 800 block of Mackinaw St. Police located a female victim in her late 40s suffering from several gunshot wounds to her stomach. The victim was transported to a local hospital by JFRD with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have detained a subject on scene who will be questioned by detectives.

Currently, the violent crime and crime scene detectives are on both scenes conducting the investigations.

JSO is asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904 630-0500, via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

