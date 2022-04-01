JSO: Woman accused of kidnapping 5-year-old found dead after high-speed chase was armed with knife

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released new information overnight regarding an alleged kidnapping and high-speed chase that ended with a 5-year-old girl found dead in a retention pond.

During a news conference, a JSO spokesperson said that at the time of the kidnapping, the suspect was armed with a knife.

Police said it received a call Thursday evening about a reported kidnapping in progress in the area of Dunn Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard.

While officers were headed to the Northside after receiving the call, an officer in the area came across the woman’s vehicle at a stoplight and tried to approach.

The woman saw the officer and sped off, according to JSO, and a police pursuit began.

RELATED: Police pursuit connected to alleged kidnapping ends with 5-year-old child dead

JSO said several officers followed the woman’s vehicle for approximately 30 miles from Dunn Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard, then Interstate 95 South, proceeding through Jacksonville over the Fuller Warren Bridge, before ending at I-95 South and 9B.

Police said they reached speeds up to 90 mph during the chase on I-95.

The high-speed chase ended when officers said the woman attempted to exit 9B and drove off the ramp into a pond.

Several officers immediately took off their gear and jumped into the pond and captured the woman, but did not see the child.

A dive team and crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department worked together to search for the child, who was ultimately found dead outside of the vehicle at the bottom of the retention pond, JSO said.

At this time, officers have not identified the woman or the child, but said they both knew each other. A relationship between the two was not immediately made available by police.

JSO said the woman is facing several charges, including traffic homicide.

No other crashes occurred as a result of the pursuit, according to police.

Action News Jax is following the case closely and will add new details here as more information becomes available.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories