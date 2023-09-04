JSO: Woman found dead in car in Riverside area

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a car at 100 Kings Street.

According to detectives, at around 7:10 a.m. Monday, officers responded and located the woman’s body inside a car in a parking lot. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

At this time, detectives with JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are working with the State Attorney’s Office to conduct a thorough investigation. Detectives are working to identify the victim and any potential witnesses who may have information regarding her death.

There are no injuries that point to how the victim died at this point.

There is one person of interest who is detained and speaking with detectives.

