JSO: Woman killed after she was hit by 2 cars in Magnolia Gardens, police looking for drivers

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was hit and killed by 2 unknown cars while walking along Avenue B.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to detectives, at around 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to Avenue B two blocks south of Edgewood Avenue and found that a woman in her 60s on the roadway. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

JSO said it believes the woman was hit by two separate cars. Police said that the she was hit first by a dark-colored SUV and then, she was hit by a white Chevrolet sedan, possibly an Aveo. Both drivers then left the scene traveling westbound on Edgewood Avenue.

Read: Search for shooter in Jacksonville continues after victim’s car struck by dozens of bullets

This is the 160th traffic death this year in Duval County.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. Crime Stoppers is also accepting tips and offering a cash award for any tips that lead to an arrest. You can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: New development proposal in Clay County has one neighborhood concerned

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.