JSO: Woman shot in Jessie Street neighborhood

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a shooting occurred early Tuesday on Jessie Street.

STORY: At least one person killed in crash on Argyle Forest Blvd., JFRD says

At approximately 12:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area and located a woman with gunshot wounds. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was notified and transported the victim to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The JSO Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories