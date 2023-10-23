JSO: Woman shot twice while waiting for Uber in Lake Forest area

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot twice on Palmdale Street.

According to detectives, at around 2:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the area and located a woman who was shot in the back and leg. She was transported to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Detectives said that the woman was waiting for an Uber when she heard gunfire and was struck twice. There is no suspect information available at this time.

Police are currently looking for witnesses and potential surveillance footage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

