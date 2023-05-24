JSO: Woman in surgery after driven to hospital following shooting

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was dropped off at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to detectives, at around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a local hospital about a person shot. Upon arrival, they found out the victim was a woman in her 20s suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. She is undergoing surgery.

Initial investigation revealed that the woman was picked up off a sidewalk and driven to the hospital by two people. It is unknown where the incident occurred, but the two people, who dropped off the victim, are cooperating with police.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.com or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: 8 tips for parents and teens on social media use — from the US surgeon general

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.