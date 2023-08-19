JSO identifies child found on the side of Normandy Blvd.

Update 8:17 a.m.: JSO has identified the child and the family has been contacted.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found a child walking alone on 6800 Normandy Boulevard.

JSO says she has not been able to assist them with identifying herself.

She was found walking around at 2:30 a.m.

Anyone having any information about the child’s identification or potential family members is asked to contact us at 904-630-0500.

