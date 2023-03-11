JSO working to resolve crime one step at a time

This morning, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters continued the tradition of going on a “Sheriff’s walk.” Action News Jax looked into the crime rate in the area the Sheriff chose to meet neighbors in.

“You know this is extreme crime with guns and all that but there were times that we didn’t have these problems,” says Alfred Austin.

This morning Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters led a March inside the Sherwood Forest Neighborhood.

“Something needs to be done,” says Alfred Austin.

The goal of the Sheriff’s Neighborhood Crime Prevention Walk is to develop a relationship with residents who live in crime infested areas like the Sherwood Forest Community specifically on Sibbald Road and Archery Avenue. Alfred Austin lives 1 mile away from the area and says over the last 40 years things have gotten worse.

“People may argue, have a little fist but it was never any shootings,” says Alfred Austin.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters says one of the main reasons he chose to walk in this neighborhood is because of a number of complaints that JSO has gotten overtime regarding speeding and shootings.

“What goes through my mind is that we have work to do,” says Sheriff T.K. Waters.

JSO’s Crime Mapping tool revealed that over the last 3 months in a 1-mile radius the area has had over 30 cases of assault and almost 50 cases of theft.

“We’ve had issues that we know about, we’re not blind to, we’re not deaf to. We wanted to visit those folks and let them know we are paying attention.”

In an effort to resolve the crime in Jax, Sheriff Waters says JSO is working hard to hire more help and not just officers but in corrections and for our 911 call center.

