JSO: Young man in hospital, suspect outstanding after shooting at unknown location

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting occurred Tuesday night.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., officers said they were dispatched to 4600 Atlantic Boulevard and found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim is currently in stable condition.

Violent Crimes detectives said that the location of the shooting is unknown, as it didn’t take place at the Atlantic Boulevard location. The whereabouts of the suspect is also unknown, but detectives believe the incident is isolated. They said it doesn’t pose a threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

