JSTO launches SNS Photo Contest "Japan Shopping Festival Winter 2020"
The Japan Shopping Tourism Organization (JSTO) is launching a special social media photo competition to engage with international tourists, currently unable to visit Japan, and reward sharing some of their best photo memories. The contest will run from December 1st, 2020 until February 28th, 2021. Entrants to the competition get a chance to win some amazing prizes including a JCB gift card worth 200,000JPY (ca. 2,000USD) as part of a shopping trip using a private car and accompanied by the popular personal shopper and stylist Makiko Shimotori.
TOKYO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan Shopping Festival" (https://jsf.japanshopping.org/), held for the 13th year by Japan Shopping Tourism Organization (JSTO), is the largest shopping event for foreign visitors to Japan. Every year more than 500 shops nationwide are participating. In previous years cooperating outlets visibly displayed posters featuring "Hello Kitty", welcoming international travelers, and distributed small gifts or discount coupons with JSTO promotions. As it is difficult to receive international travelers this year the Japan Shopping Festival social media photo contest wants to enable them to join the festival and win some fantastic prizes.
The photo contest will be taking place on Instagram, Weibo and Dianping. Participants only need to post some of their preferred pictures related to their shopping experience in Japan, e.g. showing their favorite Japanese products or locations visited in Japan. The lucky winner of the 1st prize will be able to enjoy an unforgettable shopping experience. In addition to being given a JCB gift card worth 200,000 yen (ca. 2,000USD) and riding in a special private car, the winner will be joined by one of Japan's most famous personal shoppers and stylists, Makiko Shimotori, who will provide expert advice and support. Other prizes include Premium Japanese Sake, a handbag and paulownia wood Smartphone ECO speakers and more.
- How to participate: Instagram
1. Follow "@japanshoppingfestival" on Instagram.
2. Post photos related to your shopping experience in Japan, your favorite Japanese products or your trip to Japan on your own SNS account hashtagged "#2020jsf" on Instagram.
- Duration:
1st December 2020 - 28th February 2021
For more details, please visit the website: https://jsf.japanshopping.org/
Introducing the prizes:
1st prize
Special shopping spree and with a JCB gift card (worth 200,000 yen) and aided by one of Japan's top personal shoppers and stylists using a private vehicle.
The popular personal stylist, Makiko Shimotori accompanies and advises you as you shop, helping to select outfits that will suit you. Ms Shimotori who is sought after by foreign celebrities, regularly appears on a wide range of media, including book publications in Japan and Taiwan.
*to be presented upon arrival in Japan
Outstanding Performance Awards
Yamagata's premium sake "Kurando Hizoh Shizukutori Junmai Daiginjo" (Kotobuki Toraya Shuzo) - 7 winners
"Kurando Hizoh Shizukutori Junmai Daiginjo" sake is a rare variety of sake made by collecting only the drops of unprocessed sake as they trickle from bags with fermenting rice mash. It characteristically offers a fragrant scent in addition to a strong, bold flavor and premium sweetness.
This product is also available through "The acme of Japan AIR GIFT JAPAN" gift catalog (https://www.ringbell.co.jp/ringbell/contents/airgift) which brings carefully selected tastes of Japan to Hong Kong.
*To be presented upon arrival in Japan
BLUE LABEL CRESTBRIDGE drawstring Bag - 1 winner
A classic small, round bag featuring the brand's iconic Crestbridge plaid pattern. Its small, round silhouette acts as a styling accent. The drawstring bag with its typical wide opening makes it easy to put in and take out items and is versatile to use with removable straps.
*To be delivered to your home
Paulownia Wood Smartphone Eco Speaker (Suzuki Ishitaro Tansu Store) - 3 winners
This eco-friendly speaker has been designed by the long-established Suzuki Ishitaro Tansu Store, that has been creating Niigata's Kamo-style paulownia cabinets for over 130 years. Made with the highest quality paulownia wood, usually used in select cabinets, these speakers work without the need of a power source or batteries as this particular high-quality wood acts as a natural amplifier gently resounding the music from your smartphone.
*To be delivered to your home
About Japan Shopping Festival
It is Japan's biggest shopping event for international visitors, running throughout the year. With over 500 participating franchises and establishments, the festival greets foreign travelers with ample assortments full of personality and special promotions, events, and contests to win fantastic prizes.
URL: https://jsf.japanshopping.org/
About Japan Shopping Tourism Organization
Japan Shopping Tourism Organization (JSTO) was established in 2013 with the aim to help retailers and business organizations to better welcome foreign visitors communicating Japanese attractions (Hospitality, Professionalism, Lifestyle) visibly throughout Japan and providing promotions that focus on the shopping experience.
Organization's Name: Japan Shopping Tourism Organization (JSTO)
Establishment: September, 2013
Representative Director: HiromiTagawa, Kenichi Niitsu
Address: 3-6-2 Nishishinbashi Minato-ku Tokyo, Japan
Phone: +81-3-6435-9116
FAX:+81-3-6435-9117
URL: https://jsto.or.jp/ (Japanese Only)
Press Release (PDF):
https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/20201201_JSTO_JSF-Release_Final.pdf
Inquries related to the Japan Shopping Festival
Tomoko Kamiya, Japan Shopping Tourism Organization
t.kamiya@jsto.or.jp
+81-3-6435-9116 (Mon-Fri: 10:00-17:00 / UCT +9:00 *English Available)
