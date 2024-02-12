JSU Alert: All clear issued after Man 'with an assault rifle' spotted near campus

Jackson State University officials issued a safety alert Monday morning after a man "with an assault rifle" was reported to be spotted near a building on campus.

A short time later the school issued an all clear notice.

At 10:20 a.m. Monday, the first alert stated the unidentified man was allegedly spotted near the College of Liberal Arts. JSU Department of Public Safety was at the scene Monday morning.

Students, faculty and staff were asked to "shelter in place until further notice."

Gibbs-Green Plaza at Jackson State University is seen in this file photo. On Monday, JSU officials issued an alert after a man with a gun was reported on campus.

The all clear notice was issued at 10:36 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State campus alert after gunman reported