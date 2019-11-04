Is JSW Steel Limited's (NSE:JSWSTEEL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use JSW Steel Limited's (NSE:JSWSTEEL) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. JSW Steel has a P/E ratio of 8.47, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 11.8%.

How Do You Calculate JSW Steel's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for JSW Steel:

P/E of 8.47 = ₹237.40 ÷ ₹28.03 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does JSW Steel's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that JSW Steel has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the metals and mining industry average (8.5).

JSW Steel's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

JSW Steel's earnings per share fell by 27% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 24%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

JSW Steel's Balance Sheet

JSW Steel has net debt equal to 49% of its market cap. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Verdict On JSW Steel's P/E Ratio

JSW Steel has a P/E of 8.5. That's below the average in the IN market, which is 13.4. Since it only carries a modest debt load, it's likely the low expectations implied by the P/E ratio arise from the lack of recent earnings growth.

