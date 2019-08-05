Is JSW Steel (NSE:JSWSTEEL) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies JSW Steel Limited (NSE:JSWSTEEL) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is JSW Steel's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 JSW Steel had ₹481.9b of debt, an increase on ₹394.0b, over one year. However, it does have ₹62.8b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹419.1b.

NSEI:JSWSTEEL Historical Debt, August 5th 2019

How Healthy Is JSW Steel's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that JSW Steel had liabilities of ₹420.1b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹385.6b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹62.8b as well as receivables valued at ₹110.0b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling ₹632.9b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's ₹540.5b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet, just like one might study a new partner's social media. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

JSW Steel has net debt worth 2.3 times EBITDA, which isn't too much, but its interest cover looks a bit on the low side, with EBIT at only 3.9 times the interest expense. While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden. Notably JSW Steel's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year. We would prefer to see some earnings growth, because that always helps diminish debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if JSW Steel can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.