JTA professionals compete at annual ‘Bus and Maintenance Roadeo’

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority hosted its annual “Local Bus and Maintenance Roadeo,” where operators and technicians showcased their skills.

Congratulations to Ramon Farfan, who won the “Fixed Route Operator” competition, navigating obstacles that simulate real-life scenarios for JTA bus operators, such as judgment stops and turning maneuvers.

Next, the Xpendables Team triumphed in the Maintenance Technician category.

Another significant win was for Paratransit Operator Vanessa Walker, who demonstrated proficiency in a complex series of tests and obstacles, including a wheelchair lift deployment.

All winners will have the chance to compete in the Florida Triple Crown Roadeo in April.

