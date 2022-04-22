JTC (LON:JTC) pulls back 5.7% this week, but still delivers shareholders stellar 29% CAGR over 3 years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. To wit, the JTC PLC (LON:JTC) share price has flown 107% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. In contrast, the stock has fallen 8.7% in the last 30 days. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

While the stock has fallen 5.7% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

JTC became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on JTC's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of JTC, it has a TSR of 114% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that JTC rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 22% over the last year. That's including the dividend. But the three year TSR of 29% per year is even better. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand JTC better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for JTC you should be aware of.

