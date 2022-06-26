JTC PLC (LON:JTC) is up 9.0%, but insiders still continue to see a loss of UK£128k on their UK£2.3m investment

Insiders who bought UK£2.3m worth of JTC PLC (LON:JTC) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 9.0% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at UK£128k since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At JTC

The Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Martin Fotheringham made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£1.3m worth of shares at a price of UK£6.30 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£6.33 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 338.34k shares worth UK£2.3m. On the other hand they divested 88.65k shares, for UK£677k. Overall, JTC insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at JTC Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that JTC insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out UK£239k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that JTC insiders own 9.7% of the company, worth about UK£89m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At JTC Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of JTC we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing JTC. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of JTC.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

