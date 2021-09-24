JTC's (LON:JTC) Dividend Will Be Increased To UK£0.026

JTC PLC (LON:JTC) will increase its dividend on the 29th of October to UK£0.026, which is 8.3% higher than last year. This takes the annual payment to 0.9% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

JTC's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, JTC's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 8.3%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 36%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

JTC Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. Since 2018, the first annual payment was UK£0.02, compared to the most recent full-year payment of UK£0.068. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 50% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. JTC has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 132% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

JTC Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that JTC is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for JTC that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

