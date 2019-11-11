Is JTEKT India Limited's (NSE:JTEKTINDIA) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use JTEKT India Limited's (NSE:JTEKTINDIA) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. JTEKT India has a price to earnings ratio of 32.88, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 3.0%.

How Do You Calculate JTEKT India's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for JTEKT India:

P/E of 32.88 = ₹86.35 ÷ ₹2.63 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does JTEKT India's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (14.5) for companies in the auto components industry is lower than JTEKT India's P/E.

That means that the market expects JTEKT India will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

JTEKT India shrunk earnings per share by 5.7% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 11% per year over the last three years. And EPS is down 6.7% a year, over the last 5 years. So we might expect a relatively low P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does JTEKT India's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

JTEKT India's net debt is 3.1% of its market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Verdict On JTEKT India's P/E Ratio

JTEKT India has a P/E of 32.9. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.3. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term.