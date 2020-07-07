JTI Announces New Equal Family Leave Policy

GENEVA, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JTI (Japan Tobacco International) has launched a global equal family leave policy for all its employees, which goes beyond national family leave plans in 80% of the 81 countries the company is located in. The new global strategy offers a minimum of 20 weeks fully paid leave for respective employees, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, or whether employees become parents by giving birth or through adoption or surrogacy.[1] The new plan will be rolled out on January 1, 2021.

"Our new family leave policy is a great milestone in our diversity and gender equality journey. We are proud to introduce the new gender-neutral benefit which supports all families, giving every parent equal opportunity to spend quality time with their children, without worrying about the impact it could have on their finances or careers," said Eddy Pirard, President and CEO of JTI.

The new global plan will make a significant difference to employees, particularly in countries where there is little or no legal requirement on family leave.

Christiane Bisanzio, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at JTI, said: "Men can still be stigmatized for taking time out of their careers. We aim to shift such perceptions in the workplace for both men and women, including their managers. With our new family leave policy, we embrace all parents as well as their choices and lifestyles. This is yet another authentic and resounding commitment by JTI in our progressive diversity and inclusion philosophy."

In order to ensure a smooth implementation process and proper utilization of the benefits, for a limited number of locations the policy establishes a phased approach for secondary caregivers, starting with a minimum of four weeks paid leave.

With the new global strategy, JTI supports the wellbeing of its employees by helping them in the early stages of raising a family while continuing to thrive at work, ensuring all employees are equally supported to have time with their families regardless of where they live and work.

1. In line with country legislations and practices, and subject to agreement with local works councils.

