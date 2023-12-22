Juárez gang accused of removing hearts, mutilating more than 20 murder victims

Chihuahua state police investigators have arrested four alleged members of an ultra-violent gang crew in Juárez suspected in more than 20 dismemberment murders, including ripping the hearts out of some victims, a state prosecutor said.

The arrests took place over the last two weeks in connection with the killings of persons, whose tortured and mutilated bodies were dumped in public, said Carlos Manuel Salas, the state attorney general for the Northern Zone of Chihuahua.

It is common for bodies of murder victims to be discarded in vacant lots, sidewalks and along streets in Juárez, where more than 1,100 people have been slain this year. The vast majority of killings are attributed to fighting between gangs involved in drug dealing and migrant trafficking.

Hearts removed from victims

"In addition to the dismemberments, these people would sometimes remove the hearts of their victims," Salas said on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at a news conference regarding recent homicides in Juárez.

"They are perverse people ... the majority of their executions, they recorded themselves," Salas said, gesturing as if holding a cellphone taking video. Salas added that investigators have pulled a large amount of evidence from the suspects' cellphones.

Carlos Manuel Salas, the state prosecutor for the Northern Zone of Chihuahua, speaks at a news conference on Tuesday, Dec. 19, regarding the arrests of members of a gang suspected in more than 20 dismemberment murders in Juárez, Mexico.

The arrests are linked to two dismemberment murders. Investigators are working on identifying six more confirmed victims and are investigating 15 other deaths indicated by the suspects who have been arrested, Salas said. Investigators are also being assisted by a protected witness in the case.

The names of the victims have not been disclosed.

Artistas Asesinos gang suspected in murders

The suspected mutilation killers are part of a cell of the Artistas Asesinos gang, which is allegedly following the instructions and orders of an imprisoned gang leader known as "El Niko," the state prosecutor said.

"The boss of this criminal cell, which is one of the most violent in the city, is a woman," Salas said. The fugitive cell leader has been identified and state police hope to have her in custody soon, he added.

Artistas Asesinos (Artist Assassins) began as a Juárez graffiti crew in the early 2000s before growing into a violent street gang that serves as gunmen for the Sinaloa cartel. The gang operates on the streets and inside prisons in Juárez.

The Artistas Asesinos are also known as the "Doble A" (Double A or AA) and "Doblados," in reference to the double A of their name.

Blood stains lead to raids, arrests

A break in the case occurred when municipal police stopped a person found with blood stains near the location where a mutilated corpse had been dumped, Salas said.

The stop eventually resulted in raids carried out at four locations. Four people were arrested and allegedly confessed to the crime. Investigators also found blood evidence linked to the crimes and cellphone information, the prosecutor said.

The four persons arrested are Ezequiel Morales, Jonathan Michelle Arroyo Gonzalez, Michelle Angelica Pineda Valdez and Jonathan Eduardo Cadena Bautista.

An armored vehicle of the Chihuahua state police makes its way down a street in Juárez, Mexico, in 2023.

