Juárez gang members sentenced in killing of border TV journalist Arturo Alba Medina

Two Juárez gang members were sentenced to more than 16 years in prison each in the death of border TV journalist Arturo Alba Medina, the Chihuahua attorney general's office said over the weekend.

Adrian Alexis "El Mango" M.V., 19, and Carlos Ivan "El Reportero," B.S., 25, were convicted of fatally shooting the news anchor as he was driving on a Juárez residential street on Oct. 29, 2020.

Last names were not disclosed because of rules in Mexico regarding the naming of crime suspects.

An investigation by the state prosecutor's human rights office determined that the shooting was a case of mistaken identity and not related to Alba's work as a journalist.

TV journalist Arturo Alba Medina was killed in a shooting in Juárez, Mexico, on Oct. 29, 2020.

Authorities said that the two members of a drug-dealing crew of the Artistas Asesinos (Artist Assassins) gang were driving around when they opened fire on Alba's car after mistaking it for that of a rival.

Alba, 49, was a news anchor for Telediario Juárez on Multimedios Televisión on XHMTCH-TDT digital channel 6 in Juárez.

Alba was previously a news anchor and reporter with Channel 26-KINT in El Paso and Channel 44-XHIJ in Juárez and a professor and spokesman for the Technological Institute of Ciudad Juárez, known as ITCJ.

More: Arturo Alba Medina: TV news anchor killed in Juárez street shooting mourned

He died from gunshot wounds to the torso and abdomen, the state attorney general's office reported.

A court also ordered the convicted killers to pay more than two million pesos in restitution in addition to funeral costs and damages caused to Alba's car.

News anchor killed in street shooting

The shooting occurred after Alba had left work at a television studio and was driving a Dodge Charger with Texas plates in the Hidalgo neighborhood near the Bridge of the Americas in Juárez.

Adrian Alexis "El Mango" M.V. and Carlos Ivan "El Reportero," B.S. are accused of killing television journalist Arturo Alba Medina in Juarez, Mexico, on Oct. 29, 2020. Last names weren't released by Mexican authorities.

The investigation included searches of more than 20 locations, a review of 180 hours of security camera videos and more than 70 interviews, the attorney general's office said.

Story continues

More: Gang suspects arrested in shooting death of Juárez TV journalist

During the case, police seized 1,900 fentanyl pills, a half-kilo of crystal methamphetamine, two stolen vehicles, six rifles and three handguns.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

Firearms, crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl pills were seized in an investigation into the killing of Juárez television journalist Arturo Alba Medina.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Juárez gang members sentenced in killing of TV journalist Arturo Alba